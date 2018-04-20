Ohio pastor, family members enter pleas to reduced charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A pastor and two family members accused by police of robbing a Sunday school teacher at gunpoint at their Ohio church have pleaded no contest to reduced charges.
The Blade reports 50-year-old The Rev. Anthony Morris of Toledo's St. Paul's AME Zion Church entered a plea Thursday to misdemeanor assault. His wife, 46-year-old Zelda Morris, entered a plea to criminal endangering and their 18-year-old daughter, Kamali, to disorderly conduct.
The three faced aggravated robbery charges after police said Zelda Morris took items from the teacher's purse during a confrontation in February.
Defense attorney Neil McElroy says the pastor's wife and daughter only fought with the victim, and the pastor pulled the gun to break it up.
Anthony and Zelda Morris could receive six months in jail during sentencing May 21.
