Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The driver of a semitrailer packed with at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for making the deadly smuggling run.
Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra read the sentence Friday, after James Matthew Bradley Jr. pleaded guilty in October to one conspiracy count and a count of transporting the immigrants resulting in death.
The 61-year-old could have faced the death penalty had he been convicted at trial.
At least 39 immigrants were inside the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police last July in a Walmart parking lot. Its refrigeration system wasn't working, and passengers had difficulty breathing as outside temperatures climbed to 101 degrees that day.
Eight people were found dead inside the trailer. Two more died after being hospitalized.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a nuisance order at an apartment building in the 100-block of Miami Avenue in North Bend.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a nuisance order at an apartment building in the 100-block of Miami Avenue in North Bend.Full Story >
Cincinnati police homicide detectives are responding after a male was found stabbed in Westwood this morning, a police spokeswoman said.Full Story >
Cincinnati police homicide detectives are responding after a male was found stabbed in Westwood this morning, a police spokeswoman said.Full Story >
A man with Asperger Syndrome is missing from his Reading Road home, according to Reading Police.Full Story >
A man with Asperger Syndrome is missing from his Reading Road home, according to Reading Police.Full Story >
A display featuring several Confederate flags, black figures with wigs, and a black mannequin with painted lips is spurring controversy in Lindale.Full Story >
A display featuring several Confederate flags, black figures with wigs, and a black mannequin with painted lips is spurring controversy in Lindale.Full Story >
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >