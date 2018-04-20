Dance music DJ Avicii dies in Oman - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dance music DJ Avicii dies in Oman

Avicii is a force in the Electronic Dance Movement. (Source: AP)

RNN) – Swedish DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, has died in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," said his publicist Diana Baron in a statement.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

The innovator in the Electronic Dance Movement has a Billboard Music and two MTV Music awards.

The Grammy nominated artist is known for his hits "Le7els," "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."

