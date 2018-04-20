Cincinnati City Council to consider terminating city manager

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati City Council says it will convene this weekend to consider firing the embattled city manager locked in a feud with Mayor John Cranley.
The council announced it will meet Saturday to take action on the "termination of the City Manager," though it would take seven votes to suspend rules and fire Harry Black immediately. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday there appeared to be five votes in favor of Black's ouster.
The Democratic mayor has been pushing for Black's ouster since March, saying Black has had a pattern of unprofessional behavior, such as a strip club visit by Black and three city police officers during a business trip two years ago.
On Wednesday, Black told the council he was concerned about Cranley's involvement in development deals.
