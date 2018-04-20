Desperate father increases reward for info in shooting deaths of mom, 9-year-old boy

A Go Fund Me page was opened to raise money for the funerals of Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden, 9. (Photo: Go Fund Me)

A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment in March, and now the reward has been increased for information on their killer or killers.

The bodies of Kelli Kramer, 31, and Aiden, a fourth-grader at Burlington Elementary School, were found in the 5900 block of Peoples Lane in Burlington.

The case is under investigation as a double homicide.

Kelli's father, John Kramer, increased the reward to $10,000 in hopes that someone will come forward with some answers.

"Maybe someone has some real good information they didn’t want to give it up at $2,500 but they might do it at $10,000. We’re hoping someone will come up with a real good tip and help the investigation," he said.

Kramer said he still struggles to understand who would end their lives in such a violent way.

"The manner in which they were killed is horrifying. Just can’t believe how someone could be so cruel to two people. To do this to a 31-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy… you just can’t comprehend. How could they do something like this," he said.

Detectives do not think the boy was a target, said Tom Scheben,sheriff's spokesman. He may have been killed along with his mother so he couldn't identify her assailant.

Kramer said the amount of support his family has received has been unbelievable, but is asking the community to come together to get the information the investigation needs.

"That’s why we’re raising the reward because we need to get these people off the street. If someone knows some information – call CrimeStoppers. I’m more than happy to pay this extra money out to get answers. So we’re hoping this will do the trick," he said.

If you know or saw anything, please call the Boone County Sheriff's Office: 859-334-2175 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

