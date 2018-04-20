Police ask for help identifying Price Hill robbery suspect

Cincinnati Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

The suspect is wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened on April 4, 2018 at the PNC ATM in the 4200 block of Glenway Avenue in Price Hill at 3:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect threatened the brandished a handgun and took money from the victim.

Police describe the man as a black male with a light complexion.

Anyone with information contact, please Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

