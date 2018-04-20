Council to hold special session Saturday to fire city manager

Councilman Greg Landsman says he had a change of heart about keeping City Manager Harry Black after seeing his lack of response over issues at the 911 center. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

One way or another, Friday is Harry Black's last full day as Cincinnati's top city administrator.

An extraordinary special session of City Council will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss and take action on items regarding the termination of the city manager.

This session was called by Mayor John Cranley, Councilman David Mann and Councilmember Amy Murray.

"It's letting the city manager know that this is the will at council at this point and give him today to make a decision about where he is. He is still has options today as far as how he wants to move forward," Murray said Friday.

“Since the decision is made it's better to move on ahead so we can get on with the business of the city.”

Murray said it's not clear yet who would serve as interim city manager.

Councilmen Greg Landsman and David Mann said it's clear the city can't move forward and address its pressing issues - most importantly the 911 center in light of Kyle Plush's death - and that can't happen until a new city manager is brought in.

Three of Council's "Majority Five" who supported Black said Friday they wont' be at the special session to vote on Black's termination.

Wendell Young said he isn't going. He didn't say why and declined Friday to comment on the developments.

Both Tamaya Dennard and P.G. Sittenfeld said they will be busy with family obligations. They also didn't comment on Black's looming firing.

"My wife's grandmother turns 93 years-old this weekend, which is a wonderful thing, though unfortunately, she is in fragile health. We will be away honoring her birthday, so I will not be at the meeting," Sittenfeld wrote in an email to Council and the mayor.

"If the Council wishes to take this matter up on Monday, I will be glad to participate in the deliberations and cast any votes then."

Murray and Mann said it's not clear yet who will serve as interim city manager amid a national search for a new one.

Mann: It’s time for Black to go. City Manager must have cooperative, productive working relationship with mayor. The two work hand-in-hand.

If council passes vote to fire Black, he has right to ask for written charges & hearing. But his authority would be suspended

