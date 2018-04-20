Kyle Plush investigation: Body cam footage does not show officers exit cruiser

Cincinnati police have released body camera footage from the day a Seven Hills student was found dead in his van. (Source: Cincinnati police)

Kyle Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills School, a K-12 private school in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. (7hills.org)

Cincinnati Police have released body camera footage from the day a teen was trapped and killed inside his minivan.

The video released Friday does not show officers exit their cruiser after responding to Kyle Plush’s first 911 call for help.

Plush, 16, called 911 twice from inside his van on April 10 after becoming pinned underneath the third-row seat of his Honda Odyssey on the campus of Seven Hills School. His father found his lifeless body about five hours later.

The body cam video starts at 3:26 p.m. and lasts for three minutes.

The officers were on the campus of Seven Hills for 11 minutes, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said earlier this week.

Toward the end of the three-minute footage, an officer can be heard saying “I’m gonna shut this off.”

Cincinnati Police spokesperson Tiffaney Hardy could not confirm whether that officer was alluding to shutting off his body worn camera.

Hardy says this is the only body cam footage related to the first police run to search for the distressed 911 caller.

Cruiser dash cam video remains in the hands of the county prosecutor.

Isaac said he wasn’t sure if the District 2 officers got out of their cruisers.

The first responding officers were identified as Edsel Osborne and Brian Brazile.

Plush called 911 for a second time and provided a detailed description of his vehicle.

He begged the dispatcher for help and said "tell my mom that I love her if I die."

