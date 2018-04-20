Ohio jury convicts Uber driver of sex charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A jury in northeast Ohio has convicted an Uber driver of having sex with an alcohol-impaired woman without her consent after giving her a ride.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports 34-year-old Brandon Franklin, of Tallmadge, was convicted Friday in Akron of sexual battery. Franklin testified at his three-day trial the 22-year-old woman willingly had sex with him.
The woman testified she woke up on March 25, 2017, and discovered Franklin having sex with her at her home. She testified she pushed him out of the room but doesn't remember much else because she was intoxicated.
Franklin testified the woman initiated the sexual encounter.
The judge revoked Franklin's bond after the verdict. He could face five years in prison at sentencing May 22.
