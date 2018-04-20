Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson delights high school girl with prom surprise

Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month.Full Story >
Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month.Full Story >
Finley Sheboygan is the 14th child and boy for the Schwandt family.Full Story >
Finley Sheboygan is the 14th child and boy for the Schwandt family.Full Story >
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.Full Story >
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.Full Story >
The senior kept a promise from middle school by taking his mom to prom because she missed her own dance when she dropped out to raise him.Full Story >
The senior kept a promise from middle school by taking his mom to prom because she missed her own dance when she dropped out to raise him.Full Story >
For many people, taking out the trash is a chore. But for a 3-year-old boy in Iowa, trash day is Christmas, birthdays, and Halloween all rolled up into one.Full Story >
For many people, taking out the trash is a chore. But for a 3-year-old boy in Iowa, trash day is Christmas, birthdays, and Halloween all rolled up into one.Full Story >