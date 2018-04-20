Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson delights high school girl with prom surprise

Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month. (Source: Vianney Le Caer/AP)

(RNN) – Katie Kelzenberg dreams big.

The senior at Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights, MN, near Minneapolis invited Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to her prom next month.

She shot a video, tagged Johnson and posted it to her Twitter account.

Katie also included pictures of her visit to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and placard that says, "Dwayne, Will you 'rock' it at prom with me?'"

Friday morning during home room, Katie got her answer – a personally recorded message from “The Rock,” played over the school’s intercom system.

"Katie, I'm sure you are sooo embarrassed right now, but I just had to let you know how cool and awesome you are for inviting me to your prom," he said.

Johnson had to turn down the invite because he’s filming a movie in Hawaii, but he still had a surprise for Katie.

"Because we are now best friends, and I have so much love for you because you're so awesome, I have a special gift,” Johnson said.

“I've rented out a theater tomorrow, the gift is this: grab all your favorite friends and closest family members and whoever you want to bring, because tomorrow I'm showing you a screening of my new movie, 'Rampage' ... and all the popcorn and candy and soda you can drink, cause it's all on me."

“The Rock” also put in a good word for Katie. He encouraged a “chivalrous boy” to ask her to prom.

