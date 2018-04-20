Your guide to viewing the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend

Their orbit follows that of Comet Thatcher, which appeared in 1861 and has an orbital period of about 400 years. (Pixabay/file)

There are 10 meteor displays during the year that are generally considered reliable and worth looking for, and the most recent of these, the Quadrantid meteors, peaked in early January.

Since then it's been quiet.

The drought will come to an end this weekend when the Lyrid meteors will be visible and actually peak Saturday night.

They seem to appear in the constellation Lyra just to the lower right of the blueish/white star Vega.

While hardly a rich display like the famous August Perseids or December Geminids, the April Lyrids are brilliant and appear to move fairly fast, appearing to streak through our atmosphere at 30 miles per second.

Their orbit follows that of Comet Thatcher, which appeared in 1861 and has an orbital period of about 400 years.

Earth's orbit nearly coincides with Comet Thatcher's around April 22 each year. When Earth passes that part of its orbit, we ram through the dusty debris left behind by the comet.

To see them? Look to the northeast after 10 p.m., sit back in a folding chair, and enjoy. Happy viewing! The weather Saturday night looks great.

