North Korea suspending nuclear and long-range missile tests

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(RNN) - North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said in a report Saturday morning.

The announcement followed a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test,” KCNA reported.

Next week, Kim Jong Un is due to meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years. Moon has said that Kim is willing to discuss denuclearization.

Kim said he will not insist on American troops being withdrawn from South Korea as part of any deal, a major change in his stance on the issue.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.