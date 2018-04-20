North Korea suspending nuclear and long-range missile tests

Their orbit follows that of Comet Thatcher, which appeared in 1861 and has an orbital period of about 400 years.Full Story >
Their orbit follows that of Comet Thatcher, which appeared in 1861 and has an orbital period of about 400 years.Full Story >
Officer body camera footage from the day a teen died trapped in his van was released Friday.Full Story >
Officer body camera footage from the day a teen died trapped in his van was released Friday.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
The former longtime administrator of Butler County's airport is suing the county commissioners for wrongful termination.Full Story >
The former longtime administrator of Butler County's airport is suing the county commissioners for wrongful termination.Full Story >