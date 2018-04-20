State says 3 have died in Kentucky hepatitis A outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say three deaths have now been reported in a hepatitis A outbreak in six counties.
The number was released Friday, along with a total number of cases of 352, through last Saturday. The state Department of Public Health recommends hepatitis A vaccinations for children older than 1 year and adults living in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties.
Public Health Acting Commissioner Jeffrey Howard said in a news release that it's safe to travel to Kentucky and attend the May 5 Kentucky Derby. He said the Centers for Disease Control hasn't issued any travel restrictions or made any vaccination recommendations for travelers.
The Indiana State Department of Health said this week that residents should be vaccinated and protect themselves from hepatitis A when traveling to states experiencing outbreaks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
