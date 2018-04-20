Reds activate outfielder Scott Schebler off disabled list

One of the big bats the Reds have desperately missed is back with the team Friday in St. Louis with Scott Schebler activated off the 10-day disabled list.

Schebler is not in the starting lineup but he could come off the bench. He hasn’t played since April 1 when he was hit by a pitch in the right elbow. Schebler has four hits and a home run in three games this season.

To make room on the 25-man roster, the Reds have optioned pitcher Cody Reed to Class AAA Louisville.

The Reds open a three-game series against the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. in St. Louis. It is Jim Riggleman’s first game as interim manager.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.