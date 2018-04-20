Interim Louisville president retained as health affairs head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville's interim president was passed over for the permanent position but has received a $100,000 bonus for his leadership during a tumultuous time for the Kentucky school.

The Courier-Journal reports that the university's board of trustees awarded Greg Postel the bonus Thursday and installed him as executive vice president for health affairs. He will earn his former salary of $950,000 for at least a year.

Postel had filled in for that role after Dr. David Dunn was put on paid leave in 2015 amid an investigation for spending federal money on a private company. Postel later became interim president, as well, weathering an NCAA investigation and a budget crisis, in addition to other scandals.

Neeli Bendapudi will assume the university's helm next month.

