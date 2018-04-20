DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers

The Justice Department is investigating AT&T, Verizon and a standards-setting group. (Source: Raycom Media) The Justice Department is investigating AT&T, Verizon and a standards-setting group. (Source: Raycom Media)

NEW YORK (AP) - The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into whether AT&T, Verizon and a standards-setting group worked together to stop consumers from easily switching wireless carriers.

The companies confirmed the inquiry in separate statements late Friday in response to a report in The New York Times.

The U.S. government is looking into whether AT&T, Verizon and telecommunications standards organization GSMA worked together to suppress a technology that lets people remotely switch wireless companies without having to insert a new SIM card into their phones.

The Times, citing six anonymous people familiar with the inquiry, reported that the investigation was opened after at least one device maker and one other wireless company filed complaints.

Verizon, which is based in New York, derided the accusations on the issue as "much ado about nothing" in its statement. It framed its efforts as part of attempt to "provide a better experience for the consumer."

Dallas-based AT&T also depicted its activity as part of a push to improve wireless service for consumers and said it had already responded to the government's request for information. The company said it "will continue to work proactively within GSMA, including with those who might disagree with the proposed standards, to move this issue forward."

GMSA and the Justice Department declined to comment.

News of the probe emerge during a trial of the Justice Department's case seeking to block AT&T's its proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner to over antitrust concerns. That battle centers mostly on the future of cable TV and digital video streaming.

Verizon and AT&T are the two leading wireless carriers, with a combined market share of about 70 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump lawyer must say why he wants porn star's case delayed

    Trump lawyer must say why he wants porn star's case delayed

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-04-21 07:58:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.Full Story >

  • Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens charged over charity donor list

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens charged over charity donor list

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:54:07 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-04-21 07:57:39 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdres...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdres...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been charged with a felony related to his use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.Full Story >
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been charged with a felony related to his use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.Full Story >

  • Romney seeks Utah Republican Party nomination at convention

    Romney seeks Utah Republican Party nomination at convention

    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-04-21 05:54:11 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-04-21 07:57:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, shows former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney sitting behind the wheel of a tractor during a tour of Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. Romney is gearing up fo...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, shows former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney sitting behind the wheel of a tractor during a tour of Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. Romney is gearing up fo...
    Mitt Romney has one of the best-known names in politics, but he still must face down nearly a dozen Utah contenders in his bid to restart his political career with a U.S. Senate seat.Full Story >
    Mitt Romney has one of the best-known names in politics, but he still must face down nearly a dozen Utah contenders in his bid to restart his political career with a U.S. Senate seat.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly