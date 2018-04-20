Cincinnati police investigating multiple reports of drive-by paintball shootings

Cincinnati police are investigating multiple reports of drive-by paintball shootings.

According to police, multiple groups are going around town shooting paintball guns out of car windows. Officials say four areas were hit in the past two weeks. The latest incident at the intersection of Melrose and Lincoln avenues.

Other targets have been Avondale, Amberley Village, and Bond Hill.

Police say three people were caught last week in Amberley Village. The identities of those suspects have not been released, though police say two are adults and one is a minor.

“I think they need to stop before they hit the wrong person or hurt someone or even they might get hurt," says Sandra, a Walnut Hills resident.

If you have any information you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.