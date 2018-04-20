Cincinnati police officer on administrative duty after teen's arrest caught on video

Cincinnati police are investigating an officer's conduct seen in a video posted to social media.

Police say a group of about five teens was threatening a business owner. They say two teens refused to cooperate -- one was arrested without trouble, the other took off running.

An officer fired his Taser, but he didn't hit the teen. The officer then took him to the ground and placed him in custody.

That is when the video started.

Both teens have been charged.

The officer has been temporarily assigned to administrative duties while an internal investigation is underway.

