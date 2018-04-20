You could soon own a piece of Great American Ball Park - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Hamilton County is auctioning 197 lots of GABP seats. Bidding starts at $20 bucks per seat, and the auction will be open for two weeks.

Seats are in sets of one, two, and three, and include the steel stanchions for easy installation.

