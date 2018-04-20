You could soon own a piece of Great American Ball Park. (Source: Hamilton County)

You could soon own a piece of Great American Ball Park.

Hamilton County is auctioning 197 lots of GABP seats. Bidding starts at $20 bucks per seat, and the auction will be open for two weeks.

Seats are in sets of one, two, and three, and include the steel stanchions for easy installation.

Click or tap here for the auction link.

