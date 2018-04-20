Man accused of drugging victims, recording assaults could get 70 years behind bars

Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.Full Story >
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.Full Story >
A Montgomery abortion clinic failed to report a patient who was 13 years old to the Department of Human Resources, according to a report from the Alabama Department of Public Health.Full Story >
A Montgomery abortion clinic failed to report a patient who was 13 years old to the Department of Human Resources, according to a report from the Alabama Department of Public Health.Full Story >
Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month.Full Story >
Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month.Full Story >
Crews are responding to a fire at a scrap metal dealer in Holly Hill.Full Story >
Crews are responding to a fire at a scrap metal dealer in Holly Hill.Full Story >