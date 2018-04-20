Man accused of drugging victims, recording assaults could get 70 years behind bars

He could spend the next 70 years behind bars. (Source: Kenton County)

A teen walked into the Covington Police Department on May 30 telling officers she found two videos of herself on a 48-year-old's cellphone. She said the owner of the phone was sexually assaulting her in the videos.

That man, Roy Fitzpatrick, pleaded guilty this week to a number of rape acts.

Police investigated and said they found three more videos. They say the victims were drugged.

"Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that each of the victims was under the influence of a drug which rendered them unconscious during the assaults and caused them to have little or no memory of the acts," said Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. "At least one of the victims could be heard snoring in the video."

"The acts of pure evil perpetrated in this case are simply unfathomable," he continued.

Authorities say one of the victims in the case was previously a victim of sexual abuse.

"Mr. Fitzpatrick knew this young lady had been victimized previously but he still chose to violate her yet again," said Sanders.

Fitzpatrick faces a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 70 years in prison. Regardless of the sentence, he'll be required to register as a sex offender for life.

