Jeb Bush to eulogize mother, Barbara, in private service - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jeb Bush to eulogize mother, Barbara, in private service

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Dorothy Hanson holds the program as she leaves the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Dorothy Hanson holds the program as she leaves the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.
(Mark Burns/Offce of George H.W. Bush/Pool via AP). Former President George H. W. Bush greets the mourners with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, Apri... (Mark Burns/Offce of George H.W. Bush/Pool via AP). Former President George H. W. Bush greets the mourners with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, Apri...
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners leave the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners leave the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Some 1,500 guests are expected Saturday at a private funeral for Barbara Bush at the nation's largest Episcopal church.

First lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, and former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are among those expected to attend the by-invitation-only service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.

In a statement released Friday, the family said Barbara Bush had selected son Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, to deliver a eulogy along with her longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of her husband.

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • In court, Dems allege conspiracy between Trump camp, Russia

    In court, Dems allege conspiracy between Trump camp, Russia

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:03:12 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:36:10 GMT
    The Democratic National Committee has sued President Donald Trump's campaign, his son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks, saying they conspired to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >
    The Democratic National Committee has sued President Donald Trump's campaign, his son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks, saying they conspired to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >

  • N. Korea, setting stage for talks, halts nuclear, ICBM tests

    N. Korea, setting stage for talks, halts nuclear, ICBM tests

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:33:43 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:36:06 GMT
    North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.Full Story >
    North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.Full Story >

  • 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border protest

    4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border protest

    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 05:44:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:35:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adel Hana). Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians joined the fourth weekly protes...(AP Photo/Adel Hana). Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians joined the fourth weekly protes...

    Gaza health officials say 4 Palestinians, including 15-year-old boy, killed by Israeli army fire as thousands join fourth weekly protests on Gaza border.

    Full Story >

    Gaza health officials say 4 Palestinians, including 15-year-old boy, killed by Israeli army fire as thousands join fourth weekly protests on Gaza border.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly