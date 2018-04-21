Report: Sessions might quit if Rosenstein is fired - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Sessions might quit if Rosenstein is fired

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly said he'd consider resigning if President Donald Trump fired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Source: CNN/Pool) Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly said he'd consider resigning if President Donald Trump fired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN/RNN) – There’s a circumstance that could make Attorney General Jeff Sessions reconsider his position in the Trump Administration.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Sessions told White House counsel Donald McGahn that he’ll consider leaving if President Donald Trump fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein oversees the probe into possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The Post reported that Sessions called McGahn to ask about details of an April 12 meeting between Trump and Rosenstein.

Sessions was relieved to learn the meeting was largely cordial, according to the report.

It wasn’t the first time Sessions had asked White House officials about Rosenstein’s standing with the president.

A senior administration official told The Post that Sessions is concerned over the way Trump has recently treated Rosenstein, and that he’s repeatedly asked White House officials for the president’s assessment of the deputy attorney general.

Sessions himself has an uneasy relationship with Trump, who has often expressed frustration with the attorney general for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

Trump reportedly refers to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” after the bumbling cartoon character. He's also reportedly called Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers,” a 1950s sitcom character.

Another source told The Post that Sessions’ comment about possibly quitting was not a threat, but an attempt to convey the difficult position that the firing of Rosenstein would put him in.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined The Post’s request for a comment.

Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers

    DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers

    Friday, April 20 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-04-20 23:43:53 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-21 06:16:13 GMT
    The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into whether AT&T and Verizon and a standards-setting group worked together to hinder consumers from easily switching wireless carriers.Full Story >
    The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into whether AT&T and Verizon and a standards-setting group worked together to hinder consumers from easily switching wireless carriers.Full Story >

  • Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

    Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

    Friday, April 20 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-20 14:24:11 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-21 06:15:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal Trade Commission found no p...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal Trade Commission found no p...
    Audit of Facebook's privacy practices found no problems, though company knew a data-mining firm improperly obtained private data from millions of users.Full Story >
    Audit of Facebook's privacy practices found no problems, though company knew a data-mining firm improperly obtained private data from millions of users.Full Story >

  • Trump lawyer must say why he wants porn star's case delayed

    Trump lawyer must say why he wants porn star's case delayed

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-21 06:15:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly