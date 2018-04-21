Council meets to fire city manager

An extraordinary special session of Cincinnati City Council is about to begin to fire the city manager.

This 9 a.m. session was called by Mayor John Cranley, Councilman David Mann and Councilwoman Amy Murray.

"It's letting the city manager know that this is the will at council at this point and give him today to make a decision about where he is. He is still has options today as far as how he wants to move forward," Murray said Friday.

“Since the decision is made it's better to move on ahead so we can get on with the business of the city.”

The mayor has been trying to push Black out for six weeks now, accusing him of abusive and retaliatory behavior. Until this week, however, he did not have majority support.

He does now. Councilmen Greg Landsman was the swing vote, changing his mind in light of Black's handling of the city's 911 center, which is under fire now in for its handling of Kyle Plush's 911 calls.

Landsman now says it's clear the city can't move forward and address its pressing issues - most importantly the 911 center in light of Kyle Plush's death - and that can't happen until a new city manager is brought in.

Councilman Jeff Pastor is expected to be the fifth vote to push Black out.

Four council members who still support Black are not expected to attend the meeting: P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard and Wendell Young.

Dennard and Sittenfeld said they will be busy with family obligations. They also didn't comment on Black's looming firing.

"My wife's grandmother turns 93 years-old this weekend, which is a wonderful thing, though unfortunately, she is in fragile health. We will be away honoring her birthday, so I will not be at the meeting," Sittenfeld wrote in an email to Council and the mayor.

"If the Council wishes to take this matter up on Monday, I will be glad to participate in the deliberations and cast any votes then."

