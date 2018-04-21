University of Cincinnati to continue tuition freeze

CINCINNATI (AP) - University of Cincinnati trustees have voted to continue a tuition freeze that makes it the only public university in Ohio that hasn't increased undergraduate tuition for the 2018-19 academic year.
The university's board of trustees approved the freeze in a unanimous vote Tuesday. Tuition will remain unchanged from $11,000 for in-state students and $27,000 for out-of-state students set in the 2014-15 academic year.
The freeze applies to undergraduate, graduate and law school students.
Sinna Habteselassie, the first black woman elected as student body president, tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the decision "removes barriers to education for all of us."
