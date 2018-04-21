Early morning crash kills 1 in Springdale

A person is dead after crash early Saturday morning in Springdale, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened on State Route 747 at the I-275 interchange around 1 a.m.

Troopers say at least one person died in the accident. I-747 was shutdown for several hours while crews cleaned up.

The investigation is on going.

