Teens beat, carjack pregnant elementary school teacher

Police are searching for four teenage girls who "smacked" the woman and drove off with her Kia Sportage. (Source: WJZ/CNN)

BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) - Police said a pregnant elementary school teacher was attacked by four suspects who drove off with her vehicle.

The Baltimore County Police said a group of teenage girls carjacked the teacher outside Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Police said the pregnant teacher was steps outside of her classroom when she became the victim of the violent crime.

"They took her purse," said Officer Jennifer Peach of the Baltimore County Police. "Her purse also had her car keys in it, so then they also took her car and they fled."

Peach said all of the suspects are possibly teenage girls who told employees they came to the school with a different motive.

"They spoke to someone in the office under the guise of wanting to enroll a child in the school,” Peach said.

Police don't know if the attack was planned or a crime of opportunity.

The teacher walked to her car, phone and purse in hand, when the group smacked away her phone, police said.

The woman tried to run but fell dropping her purse.

The girls got it her keys and her 2013 black Kia Sportage.

Talk of the attack quickly spreading through what parents say is a safe area.

"I would have thought this is a very safe neighborhood," said Teresa Lowenhaupt who is a parent. "It's very scary, because on Tuesdays and Thursdays, my son goes to school here, and I have my daughter."

Police said the suspects in this case also stand out.

"Typically, you don't have aggressive or violent crimes like this, committed by females, especially a group of four females," Peach said.

Police are looking for any possible surveillance video of the crime. They say they do have witnesses.

The teacher and her baby weren't badly hurt but police said she did later go to the hospital as a precaution.

