Man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of pregnant woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose child was safely delivered after she was shot.

A court affidavit says 25-year-old Travis Hypes told police that he and 23-year-old Lindsey Marsh were fighting and pushing each other at a home in Springfield when he drew a gun and accidently shot her in the head April 5.

Marsh, who was around 30 months pregnant, was rushed to a hospital where the infant was delivered. Marsh died a short time later.

Hypes entered his plea Friday in central Ohio's Clark County, where he's being held on a $500,000 bond.

Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney yet.

Springfield is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus.

