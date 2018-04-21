Husband charged in death of wife whose body still missing

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A 73-year-old Ohio man who has given conflicting stories about what happened to his wife's body has been charged with aggravated murder in her death.
The Record-Courier reports Philip Snider was arrested Friday in the northeast Ohio city of Hartville. He's being held on a $5 million bond at the Stark County Jail.
Snider's 70-year-old wife, Roberta, has been missing since early January. The couple married in 1964.
Snider initially told police he gave his wife's body to emergency workers after she died during a trip to Graceland in Memphis. He later said he threw her body off a bridge into the Tennessee River while returning to Ohio.
Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea won't say why investigators think Snider killed her.
It's unclear if Snider has an attorney.
Information from: Record-Courier, http://www.recordpub.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
