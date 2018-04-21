Delta passenger fined $500 for apple - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Delta passenger fined $500 for apple

Tadlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach. (Source: KDVR/CNN) Tadlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) - A Colorado woman said the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol wants to fine her $500 for a free apple.

She received the fruit from an airline on her way home from Paris.

"The violation is for one apple," said Crystal Tadlock.

Tadlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach.

“It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit,” she said.

Tadlock said a Delta flight attendant handed her an apple toward the end of her flight.

“I wasn't hungry at the time so I jammed it in my carry-on,” Tadlock said.

When she went through customs Tadlock said her bag was randomly searched.

A customs agent pulled out the apple in the plastic pouch from Delta.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive. And I said yeah, I didn't really get why he was asking that question. And then he said it's about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500," Tadlock explained.

Tadlock said she's frustrated and said Delta shouldn't have handed out apples or at least warned passengers not to take them off the plane. She said customs clearly saw this apple came from an airline.

“I understand the laws and the department of agriculture doesn't want certain insects in the U.S.,” she said. “But once again, the apple is from Delta and I think that's the most important part of this story.”

"We encourage our customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols," Delta said in a statement.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said: "Privacy policy prohibits U.S. Customs and Border Patrol from discussing the details of any individuals specific inspection, however, all agriculture items must be declared."

Copyright 2018 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Travel newsTravel & vacation newsMore>>

  • Delta passenger fined $500 for apple

    Delta passenger fined $500 for apple

    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-04-21 17:01:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-21 22:45:42 GMT
    adlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach. (Source: KDVR/CNN)adlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

    Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said

    Full Story >

    Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said

    Full Story >

  • European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

    European regulators tighten order for jet fan blade tests

    Saturday, April 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 09:44:12 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-21 22:24:55 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P...(NTSB via AP). In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame from video, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in P...
    The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.Full Story >
    The European Aviation Safety Agency has tightened a nearly month-old directive ordering inspections of some fan blades in engines like those used on a Southwest Airlines jet involved in a fatal accident.Full Story >

  • Delta flight lands after engine catches fire

    Delta flight lands after engine catches fire

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-04-19 01:27:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-19 01:43:18 GMT
    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)
    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday. (Source: CNN/@EgasPaul/Twitter)

    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday.

    Full Story >

    Fire crews extinguished a burning engine on a Delta flight bound for London that made an emergency landing Wednesday.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly