Delta passenger fined $500 for apple

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) - A Colorado woman said the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol wants to fine her $500 for a free apple.

She received the fruit from an airline on her way home from Paris.

"The violation is for one apple," said Crystal Tadlock.

Tadlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach.

“It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit,” she said.

Tadlock said a Delta flight attendant handed her an apple toward the end of her flight.

“I wasn't hungry at the time so I jammed it in my carry-on,” Tadlock said.

When she went through customs Tadlock said her bag was randomly searched.

A customs agent pulled out the apple in the plastic pouch from Delta.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive. And I said yeah, I didn't really get why he was asking that question. And then he said it's about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500," Tadlock explained.

Tadlock said she's frustrated and said Delta shouldn't have handed out apples or at least warned passengers not to take them off the plane. She said customs clearly saw this apple came from an airline.

“I understand the laws and the department of agriculture doesn't want certain insects in the U.S.,” she said. “But once again, the apple is from Delta and I think that's the most important part of this story.”

"We encourage our customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols," Delta said in a statement.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said: "Privacy policy prohibits U.S. Customs and Border Patrol from discussing the details of any individuals specific inspection, however, all agriculture items must be declared."

