Cincinnati police looking for missing teen

Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.

Police say Raven Chapman, 13, was last seen on April 14 leaving her home in Walnut Hills.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black zip up jacket with a graphic design, and a white under shirt.

Chapman is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds with a black, curly afro with blonde streaks, brown eyes, and light brown skin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

