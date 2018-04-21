Cincinnati police looking for missing teen - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati police looking for missing teen

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati police are looking for Raven Chapman, 13, who was last April 14 Cincinnati police are looking for Raven Chapman, 13, who was last April 14
WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.

Police say Raven Chapman, 13, was last seen on April 14 leaving her home in Walnut Hills.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black zip up jacket with a graphic design, and a white under shirt.

Chapman is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds with a black, curly afro with blonde streaks, brown eyes, and light brown skin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly