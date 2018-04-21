Police: Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old girl has been accidentally shot and killed by her mother at a hotel outside of Cleveland.
Wickliffe police in a statement says emergency crews were called to an Econo Lodge around 11 p.m. Friday. A police officer and paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl who was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
Police say an initial investigation indicates the woman was handling a firearm when it fired and struck the girl in the chest. Police say the mother legally possessed the handgun and had a concealed carry permit.
Police have not released the name of the mother or her daughter.
Wickliffe is 16 miles (26 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.Full Story >
City Manager Harry Black resigned Saturday morning, just seconds before an extraordinary special session of Council began to fire him.Full Story >
City Manager Harry Black resigned Saturday morning, just seconds before an extraordinary special session of Council began to fire him.Full Story >
A person is dead after crash early Saturday morning in Springdale, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A person is dead after crash early Saturday morning in Springdale, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
Targets include Avondale, Amberley Village, and Bond Hill.Full Story >
Targets include Avondale, Amberley Village, and Bond Hill.Full Story >