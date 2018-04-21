Police: 2 killed in shooting outside Ohio nightclub

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in the southwest Ohio city of Dayton say two people have been fatally shot outside of a nightclub.

The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Darion Harris and 28-year-old Ashley James, both of Dayton. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. James died at a hospital.

Dayton police say they were called to Ricky's Jazz Lab shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Harris and James were found inside a pickup truck parked outside the club.

Police haven't released any additional details or information about possible suspects.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.