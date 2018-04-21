'Austin Powers' star Verne Troyer dies at age 49

After approving the resignation of Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black Saturday morning, city council members also approved the appointment of Assistant City Manager Patrick Duhaney as acting city manager.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.Full Story >
City Manager Harry Black resigned Saturday morning, just seconds before an extraordinary special session of Council began to fire him.Full Story >
A person is dead after crash early Saturday morning in Springdale, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
