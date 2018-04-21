Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney takes the lead, plans on fixing 911 problems

After approving the resignation of Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black Saturday morning, city council members also approved the appointment of Assistant City Manager Patrick Duhaney as acting city manager.

He was sworn in at noon and will remain in the position until an interim manager is chosen while city leaders search for a permanent replacement.

Mayor John Cranley said Saturday he is not sure when an interim manager will be named.

Duhaney released a statement Saturday before his swearing-in ceremony.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as acting city manager as we go through this period of transition. Working with our dedicated and experienced staff. We will ensure the operations of government continue without interruption,” said Duhaney.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, even during this transitional period. I work hard for the people of Cincinnati as we enter into this budget season and continue our work on all fronts to address the concerns related to our 911 system”

Duhaney was working as the city’s chief procurement office overseeing the Purchasing Division of the Finance Department when he was promoted to assistant city manager in February after the former one quit, according to the city’s website.

He began his career with the City of Cincinnati in 2009 as a contract compliance specialist with the city manager’s office then served in several leadership positions in the Department of Sewers. He went from there to the Finance Department.

Duhaney has also been active in the community aiding the redevelopment of Avondale and Price Hill working for a community development financial institution and Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

As a program officer he was responsible for issuing community development loans and overseeing the local LISC office’s loan portfolio.

Duhaney is also a combat veteran who served as a combat engineer and in a military logistics command from 1999 through 2015.

He’s already jumped in feet first into the city manager job, trying to quickly implement needed changes at the 911 Communications Center.

He toured the 911 Center Saturday with Mayor John Cranley and Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman and commented on how he plans to move forward with changes to the Center.

“I’m eager to start working with the mayor to get the city through this time,” said Duhaney, “The next steps are the Repair Action Plan that we’re going to present to Law and Public Safety April 30th and work out the action plan with Vice Mayor Smitherman…from there put it into action and implement it and fix the situation that is going on in the 911 Center.”

Vice Mayor Smitherman said he and his team from the city will be back to Monday at 2 p.m. to take an “exhaustive tour” to look at the budget and other problems at 911 Communications Center.

