Syracuse fraternity permanently expelled over racist video

After approving the resignation of Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black Saturday morning, city council members also approved the appointment of Assistant City Manager Patrick Duhaney as acting city manager.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.Full Story >
City Manager Harry Black resigned Saturday morning, just seconds before an extraordinary special session of Council began to fire him.Full Story >
A person is dead after crash early Saturday morning in Springdale, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerFull Story >
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceFull Story >
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
