Tri-State couple gets married at White Castle

Not a traditional place to hold a wedding, but Nicole Xique and Brian Breezley made it official at White Castle.

They were the winners of 96ROCK’s White Castle wedding radio contest. The ceremony was conducted at the Hauck Road White Castle in Sharonville.

“We are the most unconventional couple, and a conventional wedding would not suffice. I have younger children, he has older children, and our relationship began as a friendship,” said Nicole Xique. “Having our wedding at White Castle on Friday the 13th is the perfect way to show the conventional folks that unconventional folks have more fun!”

Nicole and Brian have been in a relationship for about one year and won based on their contest entry.

Contestants were asked to submit a photo and essay stating why the entrant and his/her fiancé wanted to be married at White Castle.

Each application was judged on the creativity, sincerity and originality of the story.

“At White Castle, we are dedicated to providing a place for our customers to create memorable moments,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. “Nothing warms our hearts more than being able to witness two people come together in one of our restaurants. It’s exciting for us to be a part of their lives.”.

96ROCK provided a cake, wedding bands, flowers by Say I Do Weddings & Events, photography by Ziegelmeyer Photography, tuxedo rental through Geno’s Tux + Plus and limo accommodations through Jimmy’s Limousine Service.

White Castle is no stranger to weddings and engagements. More than 75 couples have been married at “Love Castles” across the nation over the past 10 years.

