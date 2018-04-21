Make-A-Wish donates wheelchair-accessible playset to park at boy's request

A local 10-year-old boy’s wish in Hamilton has come true thanks to Make-A-Wish. With the help of his family, Grayson asked the organization for a wheelchair-accessible playset at Milliken Woods Park.

"It means the world to see him play like the other kids do,” said Grayson’s father David Combs.



For 10-year-old Grayson, going to the park had a different meaning before today.



"I had Grayson at these play structures before where I sat next to him while his sister played on the structure and he just kind of sat there next to me on his wheelchair. It's good to see him actually get on something and kind of get the wind in his hair,” said his father.



At the age of five months, Grayson was diagnosed with a birth defect. The defect causes brain abnormalities and causes him to use a wheelchair. He was given between two and five years to live, he's now 10. Like most boys his age, playing at the park is always fun.



"It's a big step in promoting inclusion and it's just a humongous community-building event that we put together,” said Korie Bednarczuk with Make-A-Wish.



"We invite people to come out and join us this summer as we spend as we spend time at Milliken Woods and be part of the fun,” said Grayson’s mother Carol Combs.

