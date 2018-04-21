Ohio EMA issues warning of Hepatitis A outbreak in Kentucky

The Ohio EMA Watch Office has been monitoring Hepatitis A outbreaks in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and West Virginia.

As of April 17th, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that 31 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in Ohio in 2018.

While some of these cases are directly linked to outbreaks in other states, ODH states that this increase is not considered an outbreak in Ohio at this time.

In Indiana, the State Department of Health reports 40 cases statewide including 11 in Clark and Floyd counties, which border Jefferson County Kentucky.

Many of the southern Indiana cases have involved inmates in the Clark County Jail, restaurants and an elementary school, according to the report.

In Kentucky, the Department for Public Health reports 311 cases have been reported since August of 2017, with 86 of those being confirmed - one death has been tied to the outbreak. The outbreak has been centered in Jefferson County.

Louisville Metro Department of Health has vaccinated over 5700 high risk residents.

Ashland Kentucky – Boyd County has seen an increase in hepatitis cases and reported 23 in the last several months, according to the report.

Infected workers in Ashland have been identified at several food establishments and a service station. The report claims Ashland is frequently visited by Ohio residents for shopping and restaurants.

