OSP: Miami Township Police officer hit by vehicle on I-75

A Miami Township Police officer was hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash on I-75 South near Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the Dayton Post of the Patrol also responded to the crash.

The Miami Township officer was transported to a local hospital, a patrol dispatcher said.

Officials originally responded to a report of two crashes involving three vehicles on the southbound highway, the dispatcher said. The police officer was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating the crashes.

Officials closed the southbound highway after the officer was hit.

