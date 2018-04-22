Apple unveils iPhone-disassembling robot in time for Earth Day

To mark Earth Day 2018, Apple has unveiled “Daisy,” a robot that takes apart iPhones. (Source: Apple Inc./CNN)

(CNN) – To mark Earth Day 2018, Apple has unveiled a robot that takes apart iPhones.

The company created the robot, named "Daisy," to disassemble iPhones and recover valuable materials efficiently.

It can take apart up to 200 iPhones in an hour.

Daisy is actually the second disassembly robot Apple has created. The first was "Liam," launched in 2016. The company said Daisy is made from some of Liam's parts.

Apple also announced a giveback program that runs through April 30. For every device received at an Apple store or through apple.com, the company will make a donation to Conservation International, a nonprofit environmental group.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.