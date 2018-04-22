Sunday is National Jelly Bean Day

Earth Day falls on April 22 – so does National Jelly Bean Day. (Source: Pixabay)

(CNN) – Craving something sweet? If so, you’re in luck.

Along with being Earth Day, April 22 is National Jelly Bean Day.

The sweet treat was first made popular by Boston confectioner William Schrafft during the Civil War, when Schrafft encouraged his customers to send them to Union soldiers.

Jelly beans became closely associated with Easter during the 1930s due to their egg-like shape, but they’re now enjoyed all year round.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.