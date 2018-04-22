Man killed in late night motorcycle crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man killed in late night motorcycle crash

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
FOREST PARK, OH (FOX19) -

A Lincoln Heights man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Friday night, Forest Park police say.

Police say Dewon Thomas, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened near Waycross Road and Quailwood Drive around 11:30 p.m., police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department.

