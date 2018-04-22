Ohio State University launches database for salary data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says all nonstudent employee salary information is now searchable through an online database.

The school announced Thursday that the database will promote transparency among public universities in Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch reports users can search salary data by name, departments, title and by salary range. Users are also able to download spreadsheets that contain information about additional pay like bonuses or paid time off.

Ohio State says the salary database will be updated throughout the year.

The university says nearly 42,700 faculty and staff members received a combined total of $2.5 billion in earnings for 2017. The 2017 median annual base salary was $48,173.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.