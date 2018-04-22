Prosecutor: Woman who gave teen vodka charged in his death

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 33-year-old woman in southern Ohio has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for providing alcohol to a 17-year-old boy whose body was found last year near her home.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports that Sandy France, of Chillicothe, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Ross County grand jury.
An autopsy showed that Jason Bartley Jr. died of acute alcohol intoxication and abuse of benzodiazepines, a drug typically prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia. He was found by a homeless coordinator Oct. 18.
Ross County Prosecutor Matt Schmidt says France gave the teen a bottle of vodka that he drank before his death. Schmidt says France was the mother of one of Bartley's friends.
It's unclear whether France has an attorney.
Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
A Lincoln Heights man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Friday night, Forest Park police say.Full Story >
A Lincoln Heights man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Friday night, Forest Park police say.Full Story >
This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of the Pike County massacre.Full Story >
This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of the Pike County massacre.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
A Miami Township Police officer was hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash on I-75 South near Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A Miami Township Police officer was hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash on I-75 South near Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >