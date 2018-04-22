Sheriff's Office says robbery suspect hangs himself at jail

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A sheriff says a man booked and charged in gas station robberies has hanged himself in a cell at a central Ohio county jail.
The Springfield News-Sun reports that Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett has identified the man as 41-year-old Brian Trainer, of Urbana Township. Trainer was found dead in his cell around 6 p.m. Friday just hours after pleading not guilty to an aggravated robbery charge in Clark County Municipal Court.
Burchett says Trainer was arrested and charged in connection with armed robberies at two Speedway stations on Thursday.
A 28-year-old Springfield man who authorities say was the getaway driver for the robberies pleaded not guilty to complicity on Friday. Brooke Clipner is being held in the Clark County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
