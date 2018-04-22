Police: Vehicle driven into a bar may have been intentional

Loveland Police are investigating a vehicle accident that ended with a car driven into a bar as potentially intentional. The accident injured 3 people.

Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Zappz Bar on the 400 block of Loveland Madeira Road.

Police say two people were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, one by Air Care. The severity of their injuries are unknown.

Police are investigating the crash as a potentially intentional act. They say there was a fight inside the bar between the driver and people inside.

The driver is okay, police say, but may face charges.

Blake Freeman, a man who was at the bar when the crash happened, said the driver was kicked out of the bar.

Freeman said after the man crashed into the building, he got out of his vehicle and began fighting. He said other patrons began hitting the driver.

