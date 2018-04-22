Police say 3 killed in separate shootings in Ohio capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say separate shootings killed three men in Ohio's capital city, including a double homicide.

Columbus police say two men were found shot to death in a car in an alley on the city's north side about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The victims haven't been identified yet.

About an hour later police responding to reports of a shooting found a man identified as Larry Dayton inside a house on the west side. Police say Dayton died shortly thereafter from a gunshot wound. Police are searching for a suspect.

Columbus has had 31 homicides to date this year, slightly behind last year's record pace of killings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.