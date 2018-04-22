Hepatitis vaccines urged for travelers to Kentucky, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A if their summer plans include visits to Kentucky or Michigan.
The Department of Health says significant outbreaks of the liver-damaging hepatitis A virus have been reported in Kentucky and Michigan.
The agency says Kentucky has seen more than 300 cases of the highly contagious viral infection , most of those in the Louisville area. Michigan has had more than 800 cases, including 25 deaths.
Indiana typically sees less than 20 hepatitis cases each year, but 77 have been confirmed since January.
State Epidemiologist Pam Pontones says getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and thoroughly washing hands when preparing food are "simple, safe and effective ways" to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >
A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
A Lincoln Heights man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Friday night, Forest Park police say.Full Story >
A Lincoln Heights man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Friday night, Forest Park police say.Full Story >
This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of the Pike County massacre.Full Story >
This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of the Pike County massacre.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >
Your weekend will be dry with chilly to cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.Full Story >