Study shows no drop in pollutants feeding Lake Erie algae

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A new report finds that the pollutants feeding Lake Erie's toxic algae haven't shown a clear decrease over the past five years.

This comes despite recent efforts in Ohio to reduce agriculture runoff and other sources contributing to the algae blooms.

The findings from a study by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency show nearly all of the phosphorus and nitrogen flowing into the lake's western end comes from farm runoff.

Most of that is coming from the Maumee (maw-MEE') River watershed in northwestern Ohio where almost all of the land is used for farming.

The data backs up calls from environmental groups to do more to control farm fertilizers.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sihks) administration said last month it wants new legislation that would put regulations on some farmers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.