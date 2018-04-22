Late night crash kills man, injures woman on I-275

Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch. A white man wearing nothing a green jacket went into the restaurant and started firing a gun resembling an AR-15. Police are still searching for him.Full Story >
Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch. A white man wearing nothing a green jacket went into the restaurant and started firing a gun resembling an AR-15. Police are still searching for him.Full Story >
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.Full Story >
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.Full Story >
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.Full Story >
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.Full Story >
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she saidFull Story >
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she saidFull Story >
There's a batch of eggs under recall for a dangerous bacteria and at least one family in the Baton Rouge area says it was affected. Chances are some of those eggs might be in your fridge.Full Story >
There's a batch of eggs under recall for a dangerous bacteria and at least one family in the Baton Rouge area says it was affected. Chances are some of those eggs might be in your fridge.Full Story >