Late night crash kills man, injures woman on I-275

WILDER, KY (FOX19) -

A two vehicle accident left a man dead and a woman injured late Saturday night, Wilder Police say.

Police say the accident happen on eastbound Interstate 275 around 10:15 p.m. near mile marker 77.

The male driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the female driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital, police said.

Police say they're still investigating how the accident happened and the major accident reconstruction team was on the scene.

The interstate was closed for a period of time during the investigation, police say.

Names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin is notified, police say.

